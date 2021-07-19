Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 912 from Hull.

He had been on a diving trip and landed back at Seahouses pier.

Around 3.15pm a woman called at the lifeboat station as the crew were clearing up after a training exercise to request oxygen for him, having taken advice from 111 over the phone.

Several crew turned out with oxygen and alerted the Coastguard.

The casualty was assessed and after consultation with a medical diving consultant, a rescue helicopter was tasked to fly the man and his dive buddy, directly to the decompression chamber at Hull. An ambulance attended with Coastguard personnel, and the man was transported to the helicopter which landed near Seahouses Golf Club.

Seahouses Lifeboat operations manager Ian Clayton said: “This was another good example of the emergency services working well together, to ensure the best and safest outcome for the casualty. His condition was not thought to be too serious, but required specialist medical attention.”