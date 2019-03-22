Disruption warning over works to bridge

Work to refurbish the bridge in Felton is set to start soon and residents are being warned about disruption.

The county council is currently appointing a contractor to repair the parapets on the village’s ‘new’ bridge, on the boundary between Thirston and Felton, which carries the B6345.

During the works, there will likely be disruption to parking ‘for quite a protracted duration’ and some traffic management in place for a short period.

Coun Glen Sanderson, the cabinet member for local services, who raised concerns about the state of the bridge when in opposition back in 2012, said: “I am sorry that there will be disruption and inconvenience caused by the work on the bridge, but the improvement programme is something that many of us have wanted to see and I am pleased to have it included in this year’s spending programme.”