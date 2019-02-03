DISEASE: Don’t neglect the hedges

I write with reference to your Orf disease report (Northumberland Gazette, January 17).

It is distressing to read this report.

Back in my youth annual mowing of thistles took place before they set seed. Nothing was allowed to encroach on to pasture, as we see now.

Stock naturally takes shelter in the lea of hedges so this area should be not be neglected.

I remember my grandfather saying to my cousin as they walked across a field: “You’re not a man until you know how to pull a thistle.”

Eileen Woodward,

Haven Meadows,

Shilbottle