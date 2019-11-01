Hadrian's Wall by John Haswell.

The campaign aims to raise the profile of Northumberland. The winners were announced in April as part of English Tourism Week with Alan Forrest of Coventry winning First Prize with his moody winter scene of Bamburgh Castle; runner-up John Haswell, of Stakeford with his shot of Cawfields; and 16 & under winner Thomas Nichol, 16, of Cramlington with his photo of Roughting Linn waterfall.They were chosen by a panel of expert judges including professional photographer Neil Denham, Iain Robson from the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, and Duncan Wise from Northumberland National Park. Neil said: “The standard of entries was phenomenal and it was great to see the wide range of photos from everyone including professional photographers and youngsters keen to develop their hobby.“What really captured our imagination was the weather and the changing scenery within Northumberland, which was present in a lot of the entries.The best photos demonstrate the ever-changing mood and dramatic landscapes that make Northumberland such a much-visit destination.”Twenty-five of the best photographs from the competition will be on display at Kielder Castle until Sunday, November 3.The Discover our Land campaign aims to raise the profile of Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest.