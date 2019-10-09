Discover our Land - campaign encourages people to get snap happy in Northumberland this autumn

The Royal Border Bridge in Berwick. Picture by Gavin Parr.

The campaign, which is led by Northumberland County Council, is launching a photo competition asking people to share their favourite days out in the county.

Photographs can be of anything as long as it it showcases all that is great about the county from a walk along one of the many stunning beaches, to discovering a hidden gem.

Professional photographers and amateur snappers of all ages across the region are invited to enter, and there are some great prizes up for grabs.

A judging panel will then decide on a shortlist of their favourite shots before putting it out to a public vote via the Discover our Land social media channels.

The winning photographer will enjoy being King of the castle for the night with the first prize an overnight stay for two people, dinner, bed & breakfast at Langley Castle. A runner-up will receive a family pass for the spectacular Enchanted Belsay winter evening events. There will also be a £50 Amazon voucher for an Under 16’s winner.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for Culture, Arts, Leisure and Tourism, said: “Autumn is the perfect time for budding photographers to grab that perfect shot showing Northumberland in a different light.

“We want to see people’s photos of their best days out in the county, whatever the weather, so whether it’s a summer stroll on the beach or an autumnal family bike ride in the woods we want to see it!

“The Discover our Land is all about telling the stories of things that make Northumberland has to offer through the lenses of people who know it best; those that are proud to live, work, visit or invest here.”

A similar photo competition held as part of English Tourism Week received more than 600 entries.

The competition launches on Sunday, October 7 and the closing date is Sunday, November 3.

Photographs must be taken in Northumberland and submitted in an electronic format via email to tourismdevelopment@northumberland.gov.uk, with ‘Northumberland Photography Competition’ as the subject.