Disappointment over lack of notification

Alnwick’s town and county councillors were not happy that trees on council land had been felled without them being notified.

There was surprise in the town last week when a number of trees at the Greenwell Lane car park and adjacent to Alnwick Castle were chopped down.

Initially, town and county councillor Gordon Castle reported that he couldn’t find out who at the county council, which is the land-owner, had granted permission to Northumberland Estates to do the work.

Halfway through last Thursday’s town-council meeting, he heard that the strategic estates team had signed off on the felling, but councillors were still disappointed that they had not been informed and are seeking more information on why it was needed and if further work is planned.