Disappointment for Alnwick trainer in Greyhound Derby

There was double disappointment for an Alnwick greyhound trainer tonight.

Angela Harrison had runners in both the prestigious Star Sports English Greyhound Derby and the Derby Plate Final.

Droopys Verve, number 4 in the black jacket, comes in second.

But unfortunately Droopys Verve and Droopys Expert failed to live up to expectations in their races at Towcester.

Droopys Verve went off as 7/4 favourite in the Derby, the greyhound world’s premier event.

But the two-year-old failed to land the £175,000 first prize for owner North East businessman Neil Conlon and his family, coming in second for a £25,000 prize pot behind Dorotas Wildcat at 2/1.

Droopys Verve gave chase and was never out of the first two but the damage was done early on in the race.

Droopys Expert finished sixth in the Derby Plate.

Earlier in the evening, Droopys Expert came in at the tail-end of the field in the Derby Plate Final, for dogs eliminated in the first three rounds of the Derby.

He went to the traps as the 11/10 favourite but finished sixth behind the winner Crossfield Giles at 14/1.

Both dogs are trained at Alnwick Greyhounds, which is based at Greensfield Moor Farm and run by Angela and Jimmy Wright, who have a team of five helping them out.

It's the first time they have had a dog in the Greyhound Derby.

Kennels spokesman Sandy Dixon said they were disappointed but very, very proud.

"He ran an absolute blinder. He just missed the break and the other dog did everything right and won. He managed to close it back to two lengths but from the second bend I knew he wan't to going to catch him," he said.

"There'll be a lot of soul searching tomorrow but come Monday, they will be up and at it. It's a brilliant achievement getting the two dogs to the meeting.

"If he manages he get through without any serious injury, he'll be back there next year."