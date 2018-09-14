Disability didn’t stop blind Sarah

A blind, transgender woman has tackled this year’s Great North Run in memory of her father and to raise money for the Northumberland Pride event.

Sarah Stephenson-Hunter, who grew up in Amble and now lives in Nottingham, completed Sunday’s half-marathon in an impressive two hours, 50 minutes.

She was helped around the course, from Newcastle to South Shields, by a guide.

Her amazing efforts have raised more than £870 for Northumberland Pride, with more set to come in, and the committee says it is extremely grateful and has passed on its congratulations.

Earlier this year, Alnwick staged the county’s first Pride festival and march – which was a huge success – and the 2019 event takes place on June 1.

Sarah, who lost her vision completely about seven years ago and began her formal gender transition in 2013, ran in memory of her father Vince Stephenson – a proud Northumbrian from ‘The Drift’ – who died of lung/spinal cancer in 2011.

To sponsor Sarah, visit her online fund-raising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-stephenson-hunter️‍ ️‍