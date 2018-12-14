Dinky’s story is breaking hearts at the kennels

The latest instalment of our weekly series dedicated to the Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Dinky’s story is breaking hearts at SHAK.

The nine-year-old’s owner found himself with a home when his own’s health deteriorated and he couldn’t look after him any longer.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “I know recently that I have posted a few oldies we are still actively looking for homes for, but this week we have had another old boy arrive who is breaking everybody’s hearts.

“He has lost his home because his owner’s health had deteriorated and he was unable to look after him anymore. A sad story in itself, but even worse was that his breed seemed to go against him when it came to finding him somewhere to go. That’s when we stepped in.

“Dinky is a super boy who loves everyone. Even though he has never been socialised with other dogs he sees them as something very exciting in the new world he has had to discover.

“You can see him making friends on our Instagram page shak_sanctuary_official

“Kennels is an alien environment for this old boy and we really are looking to try and find him somewhere so he doesn’t stay here too long. He deserves better.”

Anyone interested in offering Dinky a place can email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk