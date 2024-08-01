Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised about the use of small inflatable dinghies on open water.

It follows an incident on Monday when two girls reportedly got into difficulty and were being blown out to sea at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat and local coastguard teams were mobilised but the girls managed to get safely back to the beach without further assistance.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton said: “The RNLI have grave concerns about the use of small inflatable devices in the open sea. The wind can quickly blow such craft away from the shore and put the occupants in danger. These devices are best used in swimming pools or enclosed waterways.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

"If used in the open sea, a safety tether should be considered to prevent the device getting blown out to sea, putting the occupants at serious risk. These are toys and not intended for use in the open sea, where there are strong currents and waves capable of capsizing the devices.”