Dinghy safety warning issued after girls 'blown out to sea' near Bamburgh
and live on Freeview channel 276
It follows an incident on Monday when two girls reportedly got into difficulty and were being blown out to sea at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat and local coastguard teams were mobilised but the girls managed to get safely back to the beach without further assistance.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton said: “The RNLI have grave concerns about the use of small inflatable devices in the open sea. The wind can quickly blow such craft away from the shore and put the occupants in danger. These devices are best used in swimming pools or enclosed waterways.
"If used in the open sea, a safety tether should be considered to prevent the device getting blown out to sea, putting the occupants at serious risk. These are toys and not intended for use in the open sea, where there are strong currents and waves capable of capsizing the devices.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.