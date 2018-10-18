Digital champions will bolster online skills

Residents who don’t have access to the internet, or the skills they need to make the most of it, can get free help in Northumberland libraries, which will open up and showcase the wonders of the web.

During Get Online Week, which started on Monday and runs until Sunday, residents are being encouraged to find out for themselves that getting the most out of the internet can be easy and fun.

Throughout the year, volunteer digital champions are helping out in libraries around the county, including Amble and Rothbury, and there are plans afoot to recruit more champions in other libraries around Northumberland.

With a little help from the champions, residents can get online for the first time, or learn a range of new skills including how to upload digital photos, hunt for jobs, shop and bank online and keep in touch with family and friends using Facebook, email or Skype.

As part of the initiative, digital champions are available to assist at Amble Library (by appointment, ask at library or call 01665 710419) or Rothbury Library (by appointment, ask at library or call 01669 620428 to book a slot).