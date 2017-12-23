DEVELOPMENT: Understand the concerns

I visit Alnwick on a regular basis and am always impressed with the pride locals have for their town.

That’s no surprise as it really is a fantastic place, from the many small artisan shops to coffee shops, the theatre and the wonderful countryside that surrounds the town.

I have just returned from a visit and was struck by the depth of feeling against a proposed house-building programme.

Like most people, I’m aware of the chronic housing shortage across the country, but when I asked several locals for more information about the development I fully understand why feelings are so high and why most are against the building of over 200 new houses around the Peter’s Mill area.

Can it be that this is the most suitable place for such an extensive new build area?

Not only does it look as if it abuts a large residential area already under the strain of increased car use, but the development will flow downhill to the A1, finishing next to a sewage plant.

To add insult to injury, it seems as if the obvious safe entry point for the many large building vehicles will not be the entry or exit point for the development.

If it’s good enough for the contractors’ lorries then surely the same route will be the obvious one for the new residents.

I sincerely hope this huge development doesn’t pass planning.

It would be such a shame to see this beautiful part of Alnwick suffer gridlock from such a proposal.

Dr Graeme Finnie,

Albert Street,

Blairgowrie,

Perthshire