DEVELOPMENT: Pictures can be misleading

Two articles in last week’s Northumberland Gazette caught my eye.

The first was the photo-montage of the proposed development on the Amble coast, south of the town.

It is possible that the lens used will make the development seem smaller than it actually will be to the eye, and here we have white buildings against eerily white clouds. Make the background dark grey or blue and, hey, the whole development seems twice the size.

The second point is about the article on listening out for a tawny owl’s distinctive twit-twoo. You’ll be waiting a long time.

What you’re hearing are two (or tuwoo) owls in the late winter and early spring courting one another. The male will make a harsh “twick or kick” and the female will go “hoooo” as an indication that she is interested in developing the relationship.

Even Shakespeare got it wrong in his poem Winter when he says:

“Then nightly sings the staring owl,

“Tu-who;

“Tu-whit, tu-who: a merry note.”

I really must get out more.

Henry Pottle,

Watershaugh Road,

Warkworth