A project to build 99 new homes in Seaton Delaval has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The local authority granted planning consent to the scheme from Miller Homes, which concerns a site by the roundabout on Avenue Road and next to Northumbria Healthcare's manufacturing facility.

Outline planning permission was granted last September to a different developer before the reserved matters were approved in turn in June.

In total the development will feature 27 four-bed, 55 three-bed, and 17 two-bed homes, consisting of 10 different house types and with 10 properties being classified as affordable.

A section of green belt land on the site, located near the roundabout on Avenue Road, would be preserved as open space.

In their report on the plans, council planning officers said: “Overall, the house types are considered to be generally acceptable in terms of their design and detailing and would not have any detrimental impact upon the visual amenity and character of the area.”

Officers added: “In terms of design and appearance, layout, landscaping, impact on trees, and the impact on residential amenity of occupants of the proposed development and existing nearby properties, it is considered the proposal is acceptable.”

Planners also explained that the principle of the development had already been settled at the previous planning stage.

They said: “The only matters for consideration in respect of this Reserved Matters submission relate to the reserved matters details for which approval is sought.

“The Section 106 contributions sought for health and education facilities have also already been secured under the Section 106 as part of the outline permission.”

The proposal generated controversy at the outline planning stage due to its proximity to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s manufacturing facilities, but was eventually backed by councillors.

The reserved matters application received two objections from members of the public.

Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We are delighted Northumberland County Council has approved our planning application for the Seaton Delaval development.

“We are currently building in both Blyth and Bedlington and this is a continuation of our commitment to providing the county with high quality housing.

“There has already been considerable interest in the Seaton Delaval development from house buyers and we will be releasing further details in due course.”