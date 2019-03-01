DEVELOPMENT: Hedging has been removed

Your readers may not be aware that the Windy Edge housing development, which has just commenced site excavation, also involves the removal of substantial lengths of hedgerow.

This is to allow temporary roads to be constructed across the fields.

When approached, the contractors said this is to allow the large building equipment access to the site.

And they said it was necessary because the temporary road will run from Denwick road lay-by and across the fields adjacent to the A1.

I estimate a length of over 200 yards of hedging has been cut down – and this at a time when birds are just starting their nest building.

Is this yet another case of eco-vandalism in the name of progress?

RB Wilson,

The Maltings,

Alnwick