A screengrab from the game.

A software developer is hoping a Nintendo Switch game he created working from his dad’s greenhouse will make a splash in the gaming world.

Gareth Murfin, 43, began creating computer games as a teenager, including the ‘Gloom’ series and Zombie Massacre for the Amiga in the 1990s.

Gareth 'Gaz' Murfin. Submitted picture.

Originally from Cramlington, he now lives in Taiwan, working on a variety of software applications for clients around the world as CEO and founder of Tynepunk.

But it was on a trip home to stay with his dad in Northumberland that Gareth was inspired to create ‘Tenement’, a 2D shooter for the Nintendo Switch.

Gareth's greenhouse workstation. Submitted picture.

The game - described as 'fast paced and addictive with lots to find' - spans eight 'huge' levels, with free-for-all and mission modes

“It's a game I have developed entirely on my own over two years,” said Gareth.

“The majority of the development was done in my dad’s greenhouse between the hours of 2pm and 7am - long, 16-hour days standing - and on nice days I would take my laptop into the beautiful fields of Northumberland to work too.

“I managed to get a deal with Nintendo, Sony and Epic to bring it out. The whole game was made on a budget of £800.”

Gareth - or Gaz for short - gained a cult following for his zombie-based games in the 1990s, and hopes Tenement will be as loved by gaming fans.

Though he admits there “isn’t a zombie in sight” in his latest outing.