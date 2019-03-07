Details of transport projects for 2019-20 in west Northumberland

Plans for Hexham Market Place and puffin crossings for schoolchildren are part of the Local Transport Plan for 2019-20.
The draft plan, which has been discussed at the five local area councils during February, is due to be finalised soon and sets out how £18.6million of government funding is to be spent in the county.
That overall figure is split into £2.4million for integrated transport schemes, £1.5million for maintenance of A-roads, £4.6million for maintenance of minor roads, a £2.5million surface-dressing programme, a £930,000 micro-surfacing programme, £2.2million for bridges and other structures, £860,000 for landslip works and £490,000 for public rights of way.
There is also £3.2million earmarked for general maintenance, with various pots available to use during the year across the county as and when it is required.
In terms of integrated transport schemes, the provision of safe crossing points for schoolchildren is to be backed by £100,000 and £92,000 for puffin crossings on the A695 at Riding Mill and South Road, Prudhoe, respectively.
There’s also £20,000 to continue design and consultation on potential schemes to improve the streetscape in Hexham Market Place, while £60,000 is allocated for parking restrictions/bollards in Otterburn.
An allocation of £10,000 is set aside to implement the agreed actions from the report about improving safety and traffic flow in Hill Street/Princess Street in Corbridge, while there’s £5,000 for the first phase of junction realignment at Towne Gate/Hexham Road in Heddon on the Wall.
Another £5,000 has been earmarked for the first phase of traffic-calming measures on Newcastle Road in Corbridge, while there’s £30,000 for works to Radcliffe Road in Haydon Bridge, where the existing crossing is to be removed and new measures introduced.
Here are the rest of the proposals for west Northumberland:
A-roads maintenance
A68 Stagshaw Roundabout – £100,000
A696 Blaxter Bank – £60,000
A686 Langley Wood Phase 1 – £200,000
Minor roads maintenance
U9041 The Towne Gate, Heddon on the Wall – £40,000
U8289 Leazes Park, Hexham Phase 2 (footway) – £40,000
U8280 Adderlane Road, West Wylam – £120,000
C198 Tarset Hall to Lanehead – £130,000
C202 Redesmouth – £90,000
U8171 Garden House Bank, Acomb – £80,000
U7049 Willia Road, Haltwhistle – £20,000
U7082 Leaside, Halton le Gate (footway) – £50,000
B6529 Middle Street, Corbridge – £45,000
C283 Dean Street, Hexham – £60,000
C234 Fourstones Paper Mill – £80,000
U8293 Elvaston Road, Hexham – £50,000
U8290 Tanners Row, Hexham – £30,000
B6395 Stonyflat, Prudhoe (footway) – £25,000
C275 Todburn Wood to Blackburn, Slaley – £70,000
U8285 Orchard Close, Prudhoe – £30,000
C279 Dukesfield – £60,000
C270 West of Scales Cross – £85,000
U8294 Dilston Avenue/Bywell Avenue, Hexham (footway) – £40,000
B6321 Corbridge Roundabout – £90,000
U8293 Cuddy’s Lane Footway, Hexham – £50,000
C200 Kielder to Border – £65,000
Surface dressing
A6079 Chollerton Edge – £60,000
A68 Horsley to Redesdale – £105,000
A696 north of Raechester – £35,000
B6342 Colwell Surface Dressing £15,000
B6318 Milestone House to New High Shield Farm – £120,000
C205 Stonehaugh junct. to Leadgate – £95,000
C260 Hedley on the Hill to Leadgate – £80,000
C324 Bellister Bank – £45,000
C267 Barley Hill to county boundary – £120,000
C266 Barley Hill to A68 – £50,000
B6321 Aydon Road, Corbridge – £70,000
C255 Gallowhill Lane, Ovingham – £40,000
C259 Lead Lane, Whittonstall – £35,000
U8004 Spartylea – £50,000
U8013 Studdon Park – £20,000
Micro surfacing
B6318 Greenhead (through village) – £35,000
U8311 Robson Drive, Hexham – £30,000
U8311 Collingwood Drive, Hexham – £15,000
B6318 Gilsland to Greenhead (retexturing) – £50,000
Landslip improvements
C235 Homers Lane, Warden – £150,000
C254 Ovingham to Wylam – £80,000
C295 Woolley Park (retaining wall repair) £30,000
Public rights of way
Allendale – Plankey Mill bridge refurbishment – £10,000
Otterburn Trail revetment and surface improvements – £30,000
