Details of transport projects for 2019-20 in north Northumberland

Improvements to Alnwick town centre and hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair bridges in north Northumberland are part of the Local Transport Plan for 2019-20.

The draft plan, which has been discussed at the five local area councils during February, is due to be finalised soon and sets out how £18.6million of government funding is to be spent in the county.

That overall figure is split into £2.4million for integrated transport schemes, £1.5million for maintenance of A-roads, £4.6million for maintenance of minor roads, a £2.5million surface-dressing programme, a £930,000 micro-surfacing programme, £2.2million for bridges and other structures, £860,000 for landslip works and £490,000 for public rights of way.

There is also £3.2million earmarked for general maintenance, with various pots available to use during the year across the county as and when it is required.

In terms of integrated transport schemes, in Alnwick, there’s £20,000 to provide level surfaces on a pedestrian route on The Cobbles plus another £20,000 to continue design work and consultation on potential schemes for town-centre streetscape improvements, incorporating Narrowgate and Bondgate Within.

There’s £5,000 for the first phase of replacing the steps with a ramp to provide disabled access to the footbridge at Steppey Lane in Lesbury and £35,000 to complete the creation of a footway at Craster Tower.

Also for pedestrians, there’s £70,000 for a new footway linking Greyfield Estate to Woodsteads and at Dovecote Close in Embleton, £76,000 for a new footway between the Collingwood Arms and the bridge in Cornhill and £5,000 for a footway on Eglingham Bridge.

There’s also £5,000 for the first phase of a crossing on Victoria Terrace in Alnwick, £2,000 for new bus stops in Hadston, £20,000 for various works – agreed following public consultation – in Boulmer and £5,000 for phase one of potential improvements to the B6344 Black Burn Bridge, near Rothbury.

Traffic-calming measures are planned at Christon Bank (£50,000) and Percy Drive in Amble (£5,000), while £330,000 is assigned to improve safety at high-risk sites and this is set to include three sections of the A697.

In the bridges programme, £250,000 is earmarked for phase one of re-waterproofing and refurbishment of Berwick Old Bridge, £300,000 for the strengthening/refurbishment of Ford Bridge and £100,000 for similar works at Holburn.

Here are the rest of the proposals for north Northumberland:

A-roads maintenance

A697 north of Fishersteads – £200,000

Ord Road, Tweedmouth (drainage channel) – £90,000

A1167 Golden Square, Berwick – £180,000

A1167 Sunnyside, Tweedmouth (footway) – £30,000

Minor roads maintenance

B6341 North of Hepplewoodside bridge – £90,000

B6353 Lowick to Fenwick – £110,000

B6345 Adj. to Acklington Mart – £60,000

C182 Whitton Bank Road, Rothbury – £45,000

B1330 Togston Road, Togston – £70,000

B6470 Norham to Salutation Inn – £90,000

C99 Church Street, Amble – £100,000

B6346 Market Street, Alnwick – £60,000

U111 Union Brae, Tweedmouth (footway) – £35,000

U3142 Alwynside, Alnwick – £70,000

C172 Farnham Moor to Sharperton – £100,000

U3043 Dial Place, Warkworth – £35,000

C390 Newton Hall to The Chesters, Swarland – £80,000

C78 Littlehoughton village – £60,000

B1342 Station Road, Belford Station (footway) – £50,000

U3142 St Thomas Crescent, Alnwick – £100,000

C426 Billendean Terrace, Spittal Phase 1 – £150,000

U3020 Crowlea Road, Longhoughton – £30,000

U3147 Beech Estate, Shilbottle – £35,000

Surface dressing

A698 Donaldsons Lodge to Cornhill – £60,000

C176 Snitter to TrewhittHall – £91,000

C90 Lemmington Bank to Battle Bridge – £80,000

C20 East Learmouth to Mindrum – £60,000

B1340 Lamberts Lonnen to Christon Bank – £40,000

C80 Denwick to Peppermoor – £55,000

C8 Salutation Inn to Shoresdean – £65,000

C11 Grindon – £45,000

B6525 Ancroft to Oxford – £90,000

B1339 Embleton North Farm to B1340 junct – £35,000

B6341 Bilsmoor Bank to Elsdon – £50,000

B6341 Broomhouse Roundabout to Heiferlaw Bank – £75,000

B6341 Thropton to Flotterton – £85,000

C95 Eastfields Hall to Warkworth Station – £28,000

Micro surfacing

A1068 Percy Drive Rbt, Amble to Togston East Farm – £80,000

U116 Hiveacres, East Ord – £40,000

B6345 Acklington Village – £33,000

C68 Main Street, North Sunderland – £55,000

U116 Goldstone, East Ord – £35,000

U109 West End/Blakewell Road, Tweedmouth – £20,000

U2026 Southfield Avenue, Seahouses – £25,000

Landslip improvements

B6351 west of Westnewton (haunch failure/retaining wall movement) – £30,000

B6353 Lowick to Fenwick (verge erosion) – £300,000

B6341 Rothbury to Thropton (haunch failure) – £150,000

Public rights of way

Alnwick – Peter’s Mill bridge refurbishment – £10,000

Berwick – New road path surface improvement – £25,000

Rothbury – Lover’s Walk revetment and surface improvements – £30,000

Warkworth – Riverside surface improvements/revetment work – £10,000

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service