Design selected for 55m-tall landmark to the Queen

The artist who could create a Northumberland landmark to Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed.

Simon Hitchens’ 55m-tall steel sculpture has been selected by Viscount Devonport for a site on his estate at Cold Law, near Kirkwhelpington.

Ascendant by Simon Hitchens.

Lord Devonport said: “The quality of the three proposals was extremely high and it was very important to me to gather public feedback, from the website and our exhibitions which is why we extended our community consultations.”

The public feedback echoed that of the selection panel with Hitchens’ proposal coming out on top as the unanimous favourite.

As such, a team of engineers will now work alongside the artist to develop a detailed technical design which will form part of the pre-planning application required by Northumberland County Council.

“The pre-planning application process allows us to identify some of the specifics of the site and the construction,” said Lord Devonport.

“For example, through work we have carried out with Ordnance Survey, we have discovered that the optimum height for the landmark is 55m rather than 60m we anticipated.”