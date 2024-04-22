Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planning application, submitted on behalf of property management firm Warwick Investments, seeks consent to renovate a two storey building on Allensgreen.

The building was built in the 1970s and contained eight two-bedroom flats, but has been vacant for years.

The new proposals will see the building reconfigured into eight one-bedroom flats, a new roof, and communal spaces on each floor. Future residents will live independently but be supported by a registered care agency.

The building, on Allensgreen in Cramlington, could be brought back into use under the plans. (Photo by Google)

Parking and a communal garden area are also included in the plans.

A statement submitted by the investment firm in support of the proposals said: “The proposed development meets the local housing need.

“Residents in Cramlington and other parts of Northumberland would otherwise find it difficult to find supported accommodation, one that they can call home, with 24 hour care and support provided through off-site care programmes per resident.

“The existing building is to be reinstated, redesigned, and given a new lease of life. It is designed to a high standard, with new external facade rendering, new windows, and a new pitched roof to replace the collapsed flat roof of the building.

There are no adverse impacts on adverse impacts on amenity, transport or technical considerations.