Dental team prepare for zip slide to raise hospice funds

Berwick Smile Dental Care staff are doing a zip slide off the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle to raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The team taking part in the challenge on October 28 are Indra Rampersad (principal dentist and clinical director), Erin Walsh (dental nurse and marketing champion) and Hannah Park (practice business and development manager).

The zip slide starts from the Newcastle side of the bridge, travels diagonally across the River Tyne for 230m before finishing at HMS Calliope on the Gateshead side of the river.

Erin, pictured with her son, said: “So excited for it but so nervous too.”

If you would like to sponsor them, visit the fundraising page: https://mydonate.bt.com/teams/berwicksmile

For more information, or to book a place, call Emma on 01665 606515 or email earthur@hospicecare-nn.org.uk or visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk