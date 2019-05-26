DEMENTIA: Invest in quality care

There are more than 4,800 people living with dementia in Northumberland, and that number is set to rise.

It’s a travesty that people with dementia are waiting up to a year in hospital for a care home place, or ending up in A&E with an infection that good social care could have prevented.

The injustice of people battling to get quality care on top of battling the devastating effects of dementia can’t go on. With further delay to the Green Paper on social care, we must find a way through the impasse.

That is why the Alzheimer’s Society is calling for urgent investment in high-quality, personalised care through a dedicated Dementia Fund.

I would urge readers to join our campaign at alzheimers.org.uk/fixdementiacare

Danielle Cooper,

Area Manager, Alzheimer’s Society