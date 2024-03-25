Dementia advice and guidance available at Open Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Open Day will take place at The Oaks Care Home, on Durban Street, Blyth, from 10am to 5pm on Wednesday, 27th March.

Medical professionals and community support representatives will be available on the day.

There will also be an opportunity to share a cuppa and a slice of cake while chatting with others living with the condition and their carers.

Tara Groza, home manager at The Oaks Care Home.

Tara Groza, home manager at The Oaks Care Home, said: “Anyone living with dementia, their carers and family members are welcome to attend our Dementia Open Day.

“As a provider of specialist residential and nursing dementia care services, we wanted to give those living in the community an opportunity to meet with medical professionals and others going through the same situation.

“The Open Day is an opportunity to get their questions answered, find out what support is available, or simply meet and chat with others living with dementia.

“Almost a million people in the UK have dementia, according to the NHS, or one in 11 people over the age of 65. Those numbers are growing annually due to an ageing population, so it’s important we support those who have been diagnosed.”