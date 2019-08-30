Deliveroo cyclists ride through Northumberland to deliver haggis burrito and Irn Bru
A group of Deliveroo riders cycled through Northumberland as part of a bid to complete a food delivery spanning the length of the UK.
The six riders rode nearly 120 miles from Edinburgh to Newcastle on Saturday on the second leg of a journey that saw iconic British foods transported from city to city in Deliveroo’s Rider Relay.
The riders began the day by picking up Haggis Burrito and Irn Bru from Illegal Jacks in Edinburgh, and crossed the border to deliver it to a Greggs restaurant in Newcastle.
Ryan Murphy from Newcastle, who joined the group at Berwick, said: "It was amazing to be able to cycle with fellow Deliveroo riders on this journey. The team really pulled together and it was great to have the opportunity to celebrate the food that makes this part of the country so unique."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The next stage of the relay the following day saw Deliveroo riders carry a Greggs sausage roll from Newcastle to Leeds, a box of Yorkshire Tea from Leeds to Manchester and an Almost Famous Manchester Burger from Manchester to Liverpool.
The relay involved nearly 30 riders from across the UK coming together over the course of five days in an effort to complete the first nationwide food delivery, while celebrating the contribution of different towns and cities to Britain’s rich culinary tradition. All riders completed the journey on an e-bike or electric moped provided by Elmovo and ETT.