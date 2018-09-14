Delays over harbour repairs cause concern

Concerns about damage to the sea defences in Seahouses have been raised with Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

She recently accepted an invitatiosn from Captain Phil Brabban, harbour master at Seahouses, to visit and discuss his worries.

The outer harbour wall is damaged quite badly and local commissioners are keen to repair it as soon as possible.

They have the support of Northumberland County Council and Natural England, but the Maritime Marine Organisation (MMO) has not yet issued a licence for the repair work to commence.

Anne-Marie said “I am concerned that the Maritime Marine Organisation, which is holding up the repairs, has not understood the gravity of the situation and I will be speaking to the Minister regarding this urgent issue.”

The MP is aiming to persuade the MMO to issue a licence as soon as possible.

In July, we reported that the restoration of the main pier, which was all lined up to take place this summer, had been delayed for a year – causing much frustration.

The delay comes as a result of a legal ruling relating to a scheme elsewhere in the UK, meaning that the MMO is now seeking additional information for the Seahouses project, meaning the works have to be reprogrammed for 2019, with no repairs being able to take place over the winter months due to adverse weather.

The £3million scheme will see the whole pier ‘re-skinned’, ensuring it remains in good condition for years to come.