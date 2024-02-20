Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the two buildings at the station was due to be removed between February 3 and February 5, but demolition had to be postponed due to “unforeseen issues in resolving pre-demolition consents.”

Nearby residents have now been told the work will take place on Saturday, March 2 between 1pm and 6pm and on Sunday, March 3 between 8am and 6pm.

Planning permission was granted last year to remove the structure, which dates from between 1900 and 1910, as part of work to rebuild the station platform.

This is in order to allow passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle to call at the station when they are restored by the Northumberland Line project.

The other, older station building on the site will be retained and discussions are ongoing about bringing it into community use.