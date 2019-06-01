DEFINITION: True heroes on memorials

The English dictionary defines the word ‘hero’ as a person of exceptional bravery, a person admired for superior qualities and achievements, not a person who does something he or she enjoys to fill in the years of retirement.

Those who annually receive the mayor’s civic awards are appreciated for the many years of service they give to the community but the true heroes are those whose names are on our war memorials or face dangers every day in the course of their work, and it is sad that the media now use the word so loosely.

