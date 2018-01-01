Deferral for closer look at Breamish Valley holiday cottages bid, plus two other planning decisions

A majority of members of the county council’s North Northumberland Local Area Council voted to go on a site visit before making a decision on proposals for a function room at Breamish Valley Cottages’ complex in Branton.

The scheme was recommended for approval, but Ingram Parish Council and 10 residents had objected to the plans, for land south of the sports club.

“The council considers that there are substantive matters which are vague and unclear,” the parish clerk, Jane Levien, told the meeting. “Granting permission today would be severely prejudicial to the local community.”

The primary concerns are parking and noise, both of which could be exacerbated if the new function room is to be used by the wider community for the likes of wedding and parties, rather than being tied to the holiday cottages.

Despite attempts by Peter Moralee, from the business, to reassure members on these issues, the committee voted by eight votes to two to defer the decision for a site visit, given the ‘significant objection’ from the parish council.

* An application for listed building consent to make alterations to Felton Park Lodge was given the green light.

The parish council had objected, saying ‘the owner has made no attempt to compete the recommended remedial works’.

The applicant was at the meeting and tried to reassure the committee that he wanted to get on with the work, having sorted all the details.

* An outline application for 20 homes on land south-west of St Cuthbert’s Close, in North Sunderland, was withdrawn by the council for more work on the proposed obligations for the developer.