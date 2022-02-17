RAF Association plans ceremony to honour 23 airmen who died in Northumberland
This year sees the 104th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force.
As part of their commemoration programme, Newcastle and Gateshead Branch of the RAF Association will hold a special ceremony at Chevington Cemetery, near Amble, to honour the 23 airmen from countries within the British Commonwealth who died in Northumberland during World War Two and are buried there.
The British Commonwealth played a pivotal role in Britain’s war effort, providing manpower where it was needed most.
Altogether the Commonwealth armies that fought were comprised of over 10 million soldiers from all across the British Empire.
The ceremony will take place at 2pm on Sunday, April 24 and will be attended by senior officers of the Royal Air Force and by representatives of the air forces of Australia and New Zealand.
Local civic dignitaries are expected to attend together with a large contingent of RAF veterans and local residents.
A Guard of Honour will be provided by RAF Boulmer, supported by uniformed members of the Northumbrian Universities Air Squadron and cadets of the Air Training Corps.
Standards of the RAF Association Branches and other ex-service organisations will be paraded and music for the event will be provided by the Backworth Colliery Band.
The commemoration service will be conducted by an RAF Padre, during which wreaths will be laid on the RAF Memorial and then a remembrance cross placed on the grave of each Commonwealth airman. The event will conclude with a march past by RAF personnel, cadets and veterans.