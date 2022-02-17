Chevington cemetery.

As part of their commemoration programme, Newcastle and Gateshead Branch of the RAF Association will hold a special ceremony at Chevington Cemetery, near Amble, to honour the 23 airmen from countries within the British Commonwealth who died in Northumberland during World War Two and are buried there.

The British Commonwealth played a pivotal role in Britain’s war effort, providing manpower where it was needed most.

Altogether the Commonwealth armies that fought were comprised of over 10 million soldiers from all across the British Empire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony will take place at 2pm on Sunday, April 24 and will be attended by senior officers of the Royal Air Force and by representatives of the air forces of Australia and New Zealand.

Local civic dignitaries are expected to attend together with a large contingent of RAF veterans and local residents.

A Guard of Honour will be provided by RAF Boulmer, supported by uniformed members of the Northumbrian Universities Air Squadron and cadets of the Air Training Corps.

Standards of the RAF Association Branches and other ex-service organisations will be paraded and music for the event will be provided by the Backworth Colliery Band.