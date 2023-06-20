RAF Boulmer personnel attend flag-raising ceremony in Alnwick to mark Armed Forces Week

They were joined by Town Mayor Geoff Watson and Rev Chris Friend, co-minister at Alnwick Baptist Church.

RAF Boulmer was recently visited by senior NATO Commanders to see the UK’s new Guardian system in action. 3-Star Generals from the USA and UK witnessed the effectiveness of the Air Command & Control system while observing a simulated scramble of RAF Typhoon fighter jets on Quick Reaction Alert – the RAF’s response to hostile aircraft in UK airspace.

Guardian gives a real-time picture of friendly and hostile aircraft to enable control the airspace and an ability to react to potential threats. The system also connects UK and NATO radars to ensure the sharing of information across borders and seamless collaboration with allied aircraft in the skies.

A flag-raising ceremony in Alnwick for Armed Forces Week. Picture: Simon Moore, RAF Boulmer