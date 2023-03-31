News you can trust since 1854
RAF Boulmer involved in large scale multinational training exercise

RAF Boulmer in Northumberland has been involved in the Royal Air Force’s largest air exercise this month.

By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read

Personnel deployed at the base, which is home to RAF Command and Control, took part in Exercise Cobra Warrior, a twice annually training operation that this time involved 70 aircraft and lasted three weeks.

Teams at the base’s control and reporting centre monitored the radar picture of the exercise area and directed exercising aircraft as they simulated air warfighting operations.

The base’s Number 19 Squadron and Number 20 Squadron were both involved in controlling aircraft sorties conducting complex and demanding missions, aiming to ensure high safety standards and practice operating alongside personnel from allied air forces.

RAF Boulmer was involved in a military training exercise. Picture: Simon Moore
Squadron Leader Winder, commander of the control and reporting centre, said: “As one of the UK’s most important exercises, Cobra Warrior provided our crews with the perfect training opportunities.

“We were able to conduct activity that we have not seen in a long time, allowing us to hone our skill-sets to meet any future threats.”

During the exercise a combined Air Force and US Air Force air defence training detachment was hosted at the base.

Some members of this detachment were embedded with control and surveillance teams, while others, forming a team known as Polygone, set up specialist equipment from across Europe in the north of England, including at RAF Boulmer.

The RAF Boulmer site. Picture: Warrant Officer Kiddell
Polygone equipment was used to simulate a challenging and contested air environment in order to test how the RAF and its allies sought to gain dominance of the skies and overcome threats.

Warrant Officer Innes said: “We are proud to be able to help provide world-class training to our pilots and to help ensure the success of Cobra Warrior.

“The Germans and the Americans are very professional, and they are a great bunch to work with.

“Nothing was too much trouble, and they enjoyed the serenity and beauty of the Northumberland countryside so much that I do not think they wanted to leave.

Personnel at the Northumberland base were involved in monitoring the exercise area and directing aircraft.
“We look forward to seeing them again later in the year.”

Aircraft from the UK, USA, Belgium, Finland, India and Saudi Arabia took part in the exercise, flying from RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

