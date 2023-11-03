RAF Boulmer invites Alnwick dignitaries to see UK's early warning system in operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RAF Boulmer is home to Tactical Air Command and Control, Air Battle Management and No 1 Air Control Centre which is responsible for increased air and ground situational awareness for national, NATO and coalition operations.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “It was fascinating to learn what the personnel at RAF Boulmer are responsible for and it is a very impressive operation.”

He added: "RAF Boulmer has been an air defence unit for over 60 years and during that time a strong bond has developed between the station and local people.

