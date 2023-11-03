RAF Boulmer invites Alnwick dignitaries to see UK's early warning system in operation
RAF Boulmer is home to Tactical Air Command and Control, Air Battle Management and No 1 Air Control Centre which is responsible for increased air and ground situational awareness for national, NATO and coalition operations.
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “It was fascinating to learn what the personnel at RAF Boulmer are responsible for and it is a very impressive operation.”
He added: "RAF Boulmer has been an air defence unit for over 60 years and during that time a strong bond has developed between the station and local people.
"The base is an integral part of the UK’s defence system and is staffed by a dedicated and highly-skilled team.”