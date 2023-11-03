News you can trust since 1854
RAF Boulmer invites Alnwick dignitaries to see UK's early warning system in operation

Royal Air Force Boulmer invited the Mayor of Alnwick and members of the Alnwick branch of the Royal British Legion to visit the ‘bunker’ and see the UK-wide early warning system in operation.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT
RAF Boulmer is home to Tactical Air Command and Control, Air Battle Management and No 1 Air Control Centre which is responsible for increased air and ground situational awareness for national, NATO and coalition operations.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “It was fascinating to learn what the personnel at RAF Boulmer are responsible for and it is a very impressive operation.”

He added: "RAF Boulmer has been an air defence unit for over 60 years and during that time a strong bond has developed between the station and local people.

"The base is an integral part of the UK’s defence system and is staffed by a dedicated and highly-skilled team.”

