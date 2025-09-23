Ground has been broken at RAF Boulmer marking the first projects to start construction under a landmark contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

New single living accommodation and office facilities will be built at the Northumberland air base and at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire following their relocation from RAF Scampton.

The Air C2 (Command and Control) Force is responsible for 24/7 air surveillance of the UK, assigned NATO airspace, and other overseas locations, as well as directing military air systems to safeguard the UK and its NATO allies.

Air Commodore Simon Blackwell, Commander Airbases for the RAF said: “This strategic move supports the RAF’s commitment to operational excellence while reflecting our dedication to providing high-quality working and living environments for our personnel.”

Ground-breaking at RAF Boulmer: Ross Porter, Pete Dias, Nicola Bond, Wing Commander Joseph Redhead, Air Commodore Simon Blackwell, Roger Morton and Russell Jones. Picture: MOD

Galliford Try was awarded the contract to develop the design and deliver the required infrastructure as part of a Strategic Alliance contract that was signed in 2023 to deliver key projects under the MOD’s wider Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio; a £5.1Bn investment in future infrastructure across the Defence Estate.

DEO is investing in new and refurbished military accommodation and housing for over 40,000 service personnel and their families, as well as technical, training and office space for over 63,000 personnel, including civilian staff.

The contract replaced the project-by-project approach to tendering with a more efficient programmatic one which tendered a large number of regional packages of work in one process, allowing multiple contractors to share best practice and innovative design options.

Construction at both sites will be managed on behalf of the MOD by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Ross Porter, Defence Infrastructure Organisation Programme Manager, said: “After several years of pre-construction work and a huge collaborative effort from all parties involved, progressing to construction at RAF Boulmer and RAF Leeming is a great milestone to reach.

“We’re very much looking forward to delivering first-class office and accommodation facilities for Air C2 Force, as part of the Defence Estates Optimisation Portfolio.”

Christian Standage, defence director for Galliford Try, added: “We are delighted to have started on site at RAF Leeming and RAF Boulmer. As the first Strategic Alliance partner to go live on projects from the DEO portfolio, we want to credit the hard work of our teams working within DIO and the MOD to progress the designs.”