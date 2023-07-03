19 Squadron has responsibility for radar control and surveillance within NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Air Policing Area 1 and provides tactical control for the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) response.

Wing Commander Crow has lived in Northumberland for most of his career since arriving to conduct his specialist training at RAF Boulmer as a Fighter Controller in 2003.

His service has included postings across the United Kingdom in Air Defence roles and multiple operational detachments overseas.

Wing Commander Misiak handed over the pennant to Wing Commander Crow at the Control and Reporting Centre. Picture: Simon Moore

Promoted to Wing Commander in 2018, Crow left Northumberland to complete the Advanced Command and Staff Course at the UK’s Defence Academy at Shrivenham and conduct a tour at Northwood Headquarters before returning to Alnwick and RAF Boulmer.

He said: “It is an incredible honour to return to Northumberland to take command of 19 Squadron and lead the talented team that is keeping our skies safe around the clock.

"I’ve called the North East ‘home’ since the start of my career and it’s great to see the links between the base and the local community are as strong as ever.

"Together with our colleagues at Boulmer and front-line fighter squadrons, 19 Squadron will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the UK’s air defence remains poised in an increasingly unstable world, as well as preparing our personnel for operations overseas.

"Our people have recently been through an incredibly challenging period, including maintaining unbroken operations throughout the heights of COVID.

"My job is to lead the team and maintain our operational outputs, whilst preparing for our next capability upgrade and meeting the many other demands which Defence will place on us.

"19 Squadron has a proud history of defending our skies from the days when it was a fighter squadron, and we will strive to build on that rich heritage.”

Two personnel from 19 Squadron were recently awarded King’s Birthday Honours.