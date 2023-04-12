News you can trust since 1854
Office for Veterans' Affairs funds Northumberland charity's research into military sexual assault survivors' experience

Veteran support charity Forward Assist has received a share of government funding to conduct research into the experience of sexual assault survivors in the armed forces.

By Craig Buchan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

The charity, based in Dudley, Northumberland, will study the multiple and complex issues faced by military veterans with lived experience of sexual assault, and identify gaps in service provision.

This is one of 22 research projects awarded a share of £5m by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs as part of its Health Innovation Fund.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer said: “I am delighted that we are providing funding to these projects.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer.Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer.
“Utilising the latest developments in research and clinical care, these initiatives will spur innovation and new techniques to treat veterans, both with physical and mental health conditions, who have been injured in the line of duty.”

Forward Assist has conducted research projects in the past in this subject area, and also offers mental health support to victims.

