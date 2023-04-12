The charity, based in Dudley, Northumberland, will study the multiple and complex issues faced by military veterans with lived experience of sexual assault, and identify gaps in service provision.

This is one of 22 research projects awarded a share of £5m by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs as part of its Health Innovation Fund.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer said: “I am delighted that we are providing funding to these projects.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer.

“Utilising the latest developments in research and clinical care, these initiatives will spur innovation and new techniques to treat veterans, both with physical and mental health conditions, who have been injured in the line of duty.”