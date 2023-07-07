Sergeant Stu Coates is head of the unit, who reassure they love to keep the previous owners up to date on how their beloved horse is progressing and are allowed to visit.

He said: “We take very good care of the horses who work for Northumbria Police as they are a vital part of our specialist unit, whilst carrying out a role like no other. They get pampered by the fantastic team we have here.

“When they’re out on patrol they get a lot of attention from the public who love to say hello.

Police horses.

“But they also have a serious job to do and they are a fantastic asset to have, no more so than in public order scenarios whether that be a protest or a football match.”

The unit had just one horse in 1857, who was a gift to the Chief constable.

Promising horses will be invited to take part in a four-week trial and a vetting, upon passing they will undergo an intensive training course.

Sgt Coates adds: “The course isn’t easy and not every horse is cut out for a life in the Police Force, they need to be resilient, fearless and genuinely fond of attention as a huge part of our role is engaging with the public and people love to come say hello to our horses and give them a pat and a treat.

“But if they are up to the challenge, rest assured they will be immensely well cared for and loved by all our riders, grooms and the wider policing family here at Northumbria Police. This is an honourable job for any horse, our horses Pluto and Parker escorted the late HM Queen Elizabeth to her final resting place in Windsor Castle.”

The Force are looking for horses ideally between 16.3hh and 18.0hh of a draught type with both mares and geldings between the ages of five and 12 years old being considered. There is no requirement to be well schooled, but the ability to walk, trot and canter is preferred. It is desirable if they are good with farrier, to clip and load in traffic.