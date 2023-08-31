20 Squadron conducts combat ready training for battlespace management operations force personnel employed in the UK’s Air Surveillance and Control System.

The training qualifies personnel of all ranks in critical air defence roles responsible for monitoring, detecting and identifying all aircraft in and around UK airspace; and controlling UK quick reaction alert aircraft employed on UK or NATO Air Defence missions.

20 Squadron also delivers the prestigious qualified weapons instructor course for command and control specialists.

Wing Commander Andy Foy hands over the pennant to Wing Commander Rob Machin.

Wing Commander Andy Foy, who handed over the pennant of command, said: "It has been a privilege to Command 20 Squadron. When I took over in late-2020, we had to cope with the twin-challenge of the Covid pandemic and a seemingly never-ending deployment to Scampton.

"Despite that, the level of commitment and innovation by the Squadron was mightily impressive and, since returning to Boulmer, we have flourished.

"The quality of training is as high as I have ever seen it.”

Wing Commander Machin joined the Royal Air Force in 2001 and has had numerous postings, including time at Boulmer and tours of Afghanistan and the Falklands.

In recent years, he was promoted to Wing Commander in 2018, was selected for Advanced Staff Training with the USAF and then completed a CAS Fellowship before moving on to a NATO appointment at HQ Air Command in Ramstein.

He said: “It is an incredible honour to take command of 20 Squadron; it is not only a return to Boulmer for me but with the allocation of a squadron numberplate, the opportunity to lead a prestigious and historied unit that has seen action across the globe, from the Western Front to India, Burma, and Germany.

"As we are once again faced with a war in Europe the work that we do on 20 Squadron has never been more relevant.

