Military homes in Northumberland set to be improved as part of £1.5 billion Government fund

Hundreds of forces families across the North East are set to benefit from additional funding to improve accommodation for the Armed Forces.

This is part of a wider £7 billion nationwide investment forming part of the Government’s upcoming Strategic Defence Review (SDR).

More than £1.5 billion of new investment into service and family accommodation will unlock rapid work to tackle the poor state of forces housing – with investment increasing from this year.

Over 790 North East Service Family Accommodation (SFA) homes and hundreds of families in the area could benefit from the new investment.

RAF Boulmer.

The funding will address urgent repairs and maintenance, from fixing unreliable boilers and leaky roofs to tackling damp and mould in service family accommodation, alongside development of new forces housing, as part of unlocking the wider potential for housing development on surplus MOD land.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said: “Our Armed Forces personnel make extraordinary sacrifices to serve our country.

“For too long, many military families have lived in sub-standard homes, but this government is taking decisive action to fix the dire state of military accommodation and ensure that our heroes and their loved ones live in the homes they deserve.

“Our government is determined to end the hollowing out of our Armed Forces. We are investing and acting fast, to fix forces housing and renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Al Carns added: “After years of unacceptable living conditions our service personnel had to endure, we are delivering the much-needed investment into military homes in the North East that puts our service families first.”