Longhoughton community strengthens ties with RAF Boulmer with signing of Armed Forces Covenant

The signing of the covenant was facilitated by the North of England Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association who partner with local authorities, parish councils, and organisations within the public and private sectors throughout the whole of the North East.

The North of England Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association’s role is to help these organisations understand the value of signing the Armed Forces Covenant and building mutually beneficial partnerships with defence.

The covenant was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence by the RAF Boulmer Station Commander, Group Captain David Keighley, and on behalf of the Longhoughton Parish Council, by chairman Adrian Hinchcliffe.

Group Captain Keighley said: ‘I was privileged to be able to jointly sign the Armed Forces Covenant with Longhoughton Parish Council.

"It is a great step forward in ensuring respect, support and fair treatment for all Service Families within our local community.”

Mr Hinchcliffe added: “On behalf of Longhoughton Parish Council I would like to say that the whole purpose of signing the covenant is to demonstrate the parish’s commitment to the Armed Forces and to bring the military and civilian communities together.”