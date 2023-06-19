News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Landmarc flies the flag at Otterburn to mark the start of Armed Forces Week

The Armed Forces Day flag has been raised at Otterburn training camp to show support and thanks to service personnel.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST

Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc) and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) want to extend an extra-special thank you to full-time and reservist troops, veterans and families, by flying the official flag at military training estates across the UK.

It will fly proudly until Armed Forces Week comes to a close on June 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “We’ve been supporting our Armed Forces on the Defence Training Estate for 20 years this year, and each year we raise the Armed Forces flag as a mark of respect and celebration for those who have and continue to serve, and their families.

The Armed Forces Day flag is raised at Otterburn.The Armed Forces Day flag is raised at Otterburn.
The Armed Forces Day flag is raised at Otterburn.
Most Popular

"At Landmarc, we work in partnership with DIO to provide the support services that enable our Armed Forces to live, work and train on the UK Defence Training Estate.

"Having worked so closely with the Armed Forces for two decades, more than 25 per cent of our team now come from an Armed Forces background, so we believe it’s important that we give thanks to our troops during this special week.”

Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew, DIO’s Head of Overseas and Training Region, said: “Armed Forces Week is a chance to show our support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Together with our colleagues at Landmarc we are proud to come together and raise the flag at sites across the country in support of our Armed Forces.”

Related topics:Armed Forces