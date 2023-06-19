Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc) and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) want to extend an extra-special thank you to full-time and reservist troops, veterans and families, by flying the official flag at military training estates across the UK.

It will fly proudly until Armed Forces Week comes to a close on June 25.

Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “We’ve been supporting our Armed Forces on the Defence Training Estate for 20 years this year, and each year we raise the Armed Forces flag as a mark of respect and celebration for those who have and continue to serve, and their families.

The Armed Forces Day flag is raised at Otterburn.

"At Landmarc, we work in partnership with DIO to provide the support services that enable our Armed Forces to live, work and train on the UK Defence Training Estate.

"Having worked so closely with the Armed Forces for two decades, more than 25 per cent of our team now come from an Armed Forces background, so we believe it’s important that we give thanks to our troops during this special week.”

Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew, DIO’s Head of Overseas and Training Region, said: “Armed Forces Week is a chance to show our support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

