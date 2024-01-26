Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Type 23 Frigate, originally designed for anti-submarine operations, will open its doors from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, January 27.

The ship is at Northumbrian Quay, which is accessed via Royal Quays, in North Shields.

Built in North Tyneside, the ship is named for the Duke of Northumberland and is affiliated with the county.