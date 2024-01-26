HMS Northumberland to host open day for members of the public on visit to North Tyneside
Royal Navy frigate HMS Northumberland has berthed in the River Tyne and will host an open day where members of the public can look around the ship.
The Type 23 Frigate, originally designed for anti-submarine operations, will open its doors from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, January 27.
The ship is at Northumbrian Quay, which is accessed via Royal Quays, in North Shields.
Built in North Tyneside, the ship is named for the Duke of Northumberland and is affiliated with the county.
The vessel spent much of 2023 deployed alongside UK allies and fellow Royal Navy warships in the North Atlantic and Arctic Circle.