The reserve battalion, based in Newcastle, will form up for the parade at Woodhorn Road Car Park before, starting at noon, marching 1km through the town centre to Ashington Memorial Garden, exercising their freedom of Northumberland.

Before the parade, a church service will be held for invited guests at The Holy Sepulchre Church, led by retired chaplain, padre Chris Groocock.

The April 20 parade also marks 56 years since the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was formed in its current state on St George’s Day 1968 and 350 years since the formation of the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, a forerunner of the current regiment.

Lieutenant colonel John Gammon, commanding officer of the Fifth Fusiliers, said: “This year’s parade is of particular significance as we celebrate a major milestone in the history of the Fusiliers in one of our regimental heartlands, Ashington.

“The Fighting Fifth has a proud history. 52 battalions were raised during the Great War and 10 during the Second World War. In fact, they raised more ‘pals battalions’ than any other regiment.

“The Fifth Battalion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers continues this legacy and retains the customs and traditions forged by the brave men of the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, many of whom were recruited here in Ashington.

“We continue to recruit from this area and the people of Ashington have always supported the Fusiliers so as a sign of respect and gratitude it is fitting to be hosting this year’s parade in the town.”

It is anticipated that over 200 people will take part in the parade, including serving personnel, veterans, and cadets.

The parade will be reviewed by honorary colonel Lord James Percy, colonel of the regiment Major General Jonathan Swift, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer, and other local dignitaries.

Local councillor Mark Purvis said: “The parade will wind its way through the very heart of our town, starting on Woodhorn Road and concluding at the Ashington Memorial Garden.

“We encourage everyone to line the streets, waving flags and cheering loudly to show their pride and support for our armed forces.