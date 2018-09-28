Dedicated businesses and staff did Northumberland proud

Prizes galore have come home to Northumberland, as a range of top-class businesses have been honoured at two coveted industry award ceremonies.

Venues in the north of the county have won prizes at the recent North East Beauty Industry Awards 2018 and the North of England Wedding Awards for Outstanding Customer Service 2018.

5 Star Beauty Salon - Northumberland: Serenity, Amble. Picture by MINE Photography

The inaugural North East Beauty Industry Awards was staged last Sunday at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park, recognising and rewarding the growth of the beauty sector and the success of the professionals working within it.

And Northumberland fared extremely well.

Alnwick Barbering Company proved it is a cut above the rest by being crowned Barbers of the Year.

The Spa Team of the Year prize was won by The Secret Spa at Village Farm, Shilbottle, while Beau Monde Salon & Spa, at Lucker, took the Day Spa of the Year crown.

Day Spa of the Year: Beau Monde Salon & Spa, Lucker. Picture by MINE Photography

There was also delight for Serenity, in Amble, after being named the winner in the 5 Star Beauty Salon – Northumberland category.

Businesses in Berwick also tasted success, with Ministry of Design winning the 5 Star Hair Salon – Northumberland award, while Berwick Smile Dental Care was named Dental Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, the North of England Wedding Awards was staged at York Racecourse on Monday, September 17, bringing together companies from across the North East and Yorkshire and honouring excellent customer service.

Crazy-Pix Ltd, from Hadston, took the North East entertainment prize.

Spa Team of the Year: The Secret Spa at Village Farm, Shilbottle. Picture by MINE Photography

Le Petit Château, at Otterburn, was the North-East winner of the Venues (Country) category. It is holding a wedding showcase event on October 9, from 6pm to 8pm.

Wendy Sproul, head of weddings and events at Ellingham Hall, was named the best Wedding Coordinator for the North East. The venue has a wedding open day on October 7, from noon to 4pm.

The Ellingham Hall team, with Wendy Sproul fourth from the left.

Le Petit Ch�teau was honoured at the awards.