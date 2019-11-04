'Dedicated and proud' nurse Tanya Forrest named as woman who died at scene of serious crash in Blyth

A woman has lost her life following a crash on the A189 near Bebside.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a car and lorry at 11am on Sunday, November 3.

Both vehicles were reportedly travelling southbound.

The 51-year-old driver of the Ford Ka was pronounced dead at the scene, and has today been named by the force as Tanya Forrest, 51, from Bedlington.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “We have specialist officers supporting Tanya’s family during this very difficult time.

“They describe her as a dedicated and proud staff nurse, much loved daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, niece and friend.”

The 52-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Sgt Lowery said: “Our investigation into what happened is ongoing. We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police, particularly if you have any useful dashcam footage.”