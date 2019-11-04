'Dedicated and proud' nurse Tanya Forrest named as woman who died at scene of serious crash in Blyth
A woman killed following a serious crash in Blyth over the weekend has been named by Northumbria Police on Monday, November 4.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a car and lorry at 11am on Sunday, November 3.
The incident happened on the A189 Spine Road, near to Bebside, when a lorry collided with a grey Ford Ka on the road.
Both vehicles were reportedly travelling southbound.
The 51-year-old driver of the Ford Ka was pronounced dead at the scene, and has today been named by the force as Tanya Forrest, 51, from Bedlington.
Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “We have specialist officers supporting Tanya’s family during this very difficult time.
“They describe her as a dedicated and proud staff nurse, much loved daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, niece and friend.”
A 75-year-old woman, the front seat passenger in the Ford Ka, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.
The 52-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.
Sgt Lowery said: “Our investigation into what happened is ongoing. We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police, particularly if you have any useful dashcam footage.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information that may assist police, should call officers on 101 quoting log 412 03/11/19.