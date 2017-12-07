Decade of supporting businesses

Today we launch our annual celebration of all that is great about the businesses in Northumberland.

The 2018 Northumberland Business Awards will be the 10th in the series, so there is an extra reason to shout about the achievements of all of our fantastic firms.

It’s an incredibly diverse picture – Northumberland has been renowned for centuries for its exquisite food, agriculture, fishing and tourism, as well as many other forms of industry, large and small.

We have enjoyed nine years of highlighting the business community’s hard work and dedication with these awards.

And the prestigious 10th event is set to be equally impressive.

The 2018 awards will again celebrate those business that have excelled in their fields and helped to boost the local economy.

Over the years, we have featured some incredible stories and heralded many triumphs across the economic spectrum. Let us tell the rest of the county, and, indeed, via the internet and social media, the world, about everything that is great about Northumberland.

Does your company go that extra mile to look after you and other employees? Have you posted impressive results? Are you simply proud to be part of the Northumberland business community?

Choose a category from the list below and complete the form, describing why you think the nominated company should win, in no more than 400 words. You may include supporting evidence.

Send the form to Nominations, North East Press, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland DH4 5RA or email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

Entries must be received by 5pm on Monday, January 29, 2018. The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner at Linden Hall on Thursday, February 15.

The awards are sponsored by Northumberland College, Northumbrian Water, Northumberland County Council and Macdonald Hotels, owner of Linden Hall, and we thank them for their support. They are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.

Winners of the 2017 awards

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR AkzoNobel Ashington

APPRENTICE / TRAINEE OF THE YEAR Charlotte Jackson, of George F White

INNOVATION AWARD Royal IHC

NEW BUSINESS (UNDER TWO YEARS) Ascent Homes

BEST GREEN AWARD Coca-Cola European Partners, Morpeth

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Kielder Waterside

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR First Square Equipment

LEISURE AWARD Kielder Waterside

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES AWARD Emma Rothera Photography and 82 Communications (joint)

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR Sweetdreams

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR Geneius Laboratories Ltd

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Willie & Daphne Robson, Chain Bridge Honey Farm, nr Berwick