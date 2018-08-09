Decade-long housing bid on Northumberland coast continues

A new application has been submitted for a site in a north Northumberland seaside village with a decade-long planning history.

The new bid is for four, one-and-a-half-storey, three-bedroom homes on land to the rear of Beechcroft in Seahouses, which would be accessed by an existing track between numbers 17 and 19 King Street.

The site already has planning permission for four houses, but the design has now been changed since the original proposals 10 years ago.

Four holiday homes were given the green light on appeal in 2008.

This permission was extended for another three years in 2011, with the same conditions as before, including the restriction on occupation for holiday purposes only.

The application states that work started on site, but the applicant then decided that permanent homes would be more appropriate so two years ago, a bid to remove the holiday restriction was approved.

However, given that the plans are 10 years old and the properties were primarily designed as holiday homes, the new scheme has been submitted for ‘some minor alterations and updating’.

The application says that the proposed plans ‘show a more solid built construction with cavity walls’.

A footpath along the front (west) elevation has been added to allow easier access to the properties and a single garage.

The application (18/02271/FUL) can be viewed at https://publicaccess.northumberland.gov.uk/

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service