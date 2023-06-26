News you can trust since 1854
Deal to open new Post Office 'drop and collect' branch in Cramlington shop scrapped

Plans for a new Post Office branch in Cramlington have been abandoned after the retailer proposed to host the branch changed its mind.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

A consultation had begun on opening a “Drop and Collect” branch within Beacon Local Store on Kielder Avenue, but these plans have now been shelved.

The branch format would have allowed for prepaid parcel services and bill payments to take place, but not more complex personal and business banking.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We had planned to open a new lighter branch format at a convenience store on Kielder Avenue however, sadly, the retailer has decided not to go ahead with offering Post Office services from their store.

Plans to open a Post Office branch in Beacon Local Store fell through.Plans to open a Post Office branch in Beacon Local Store fell through.
“The new format focuses on prepaid parcel collections and returns, as well as bill payments, from a handheld device.

“Customers should continue to use Cramlington Post Office inside the shopping centre to access all of our products and services.”

