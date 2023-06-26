A consultation had begun on opening a “Drop and Collect” branch within Beacon Local Store on Kielder Avenue, but these plans have now been shelved.

The branch format would have allowed for prepaid parcel services and bill payments to take place, but not more complex personal and business banking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We had planned to open a new lighter branch format at a convenience store on Kielder Avenue however, sadly, the retailer has decided not to go ahead with offering Post Office services from their store.

Plans to open a Post Office branch in Beacon Local Store fell through.

“The new format focuses on prepaid parcel collections and returns, as well as bill payments, from a handheld device.