Dazzling artwork transforms Rothbury wall

An eye-catching piece of graffiti art has been completed in Rothbury, transforming the look of a village wall.

Last week, we reported how Rothbury county councillor Steven Bridgett was asking residents if they would like to see the upstream side of the breeze-block wall beside the river given a facelift, following a request from a local artist.

And now, this dazzling picture has been sprayed onto the wall.

The artists, who do not want to be named, have also been told that they can decorate the other side of the wall and are welcome to keep changing the designs.

One idea that has been put to them is producing a commemorative image to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.