David joins house firm

Northumberland-based housebuilder, Ascent Homes, has announced the appointment of a senior land manager to add further support to its land acquisition and housing-development team.

David Salkeld brings to the role considerable experience of managing consultants to secure planning permission for mixed-use schemes – one of which extended to 700 acres – so he is a strong addition to the team.

With a brief to locate and secure a legal position on land as well as selecting a consultant team to secure planning permission in accordance with Ascent Homes’ business objectives, David will be drawing on all his expertise.

He is working on several current and planned developments across the county, including Longframlington.