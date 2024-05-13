Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Treasure was found in north Northumberland last year, records show.

Annual coroners statistics from the Ministry of Justice show three treasure discoveries were reported in north Northumberland in 2023, up from two the year before.

Across England and Wales, there were 1,219 reports to coroners of discovered treasure last year, an increase of 12% on 2022 and the highest number on record.

The Ministry of Justice said the number of finds has been steadily increasing since the commencement of the Treasure Act in 1997, when just 54 finds were reported.

The number of treasure finds in England and Wales has hit a record high. (Photo by Clive Gee/PA Radar)

It added the number has been more "volatile" in recent years, with a significant surge in metal detecting activity during and since the pandemic.

Across the North East, 32 finds were recorded last year, an increase from 14 the year before.